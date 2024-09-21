Madhya Pradesh: Accused watched porno clips in cell phone before raping child, says Police

The 9-year-old girl's body was found decomposed on Sunday in a nearby forest area, police said, adding it appeared to be a case of murder. (Representational Image)

Bhopal: The accused, a teacher, in the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl student in a private school here on September 13 had ‘watched’ porn clips in his cell phone before committing the heinous crime, police probe has suggested.



Porn clips have been found to have been downloaded in the mobile phone seized from the accused teacher, Qasim Rehan, police said.



“We have found some porn clips in the cell phone of the accused. Some data in the phone have been found to be deleted. We are trying to restore them”, Commissioner of Police (CP), Bhopal, Harinarayan Chari Mishra told this newspaper.





The special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the matter is investigating if there were other such victims of the accused, Mr Mishra said.

Preliminary investigation by the police has suggested that the accused followed the nursery student to the washroom from her classroom on the fateful day and allegedly sexually assaulted her.



He had also allegedly threatened her not to inform anyone about the incident, police sources said.



The accused reportedly told the police that he had been keeping a watch on the movement of the girl in the school for seven days before committing the crime, sources said.



The incident came to light when the mother of the alleged victim found injuries in several parts of her body when she returned home from the school on that day.



She lodged a complaint with the local police the next day.



The alleged victim’s statement has been recorded, police said.