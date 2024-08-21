Madhya Pradesh: 7 Dead, 6 Injured in Rickshaw-Truck Crash

�Bhopal: At least seven people were on Tuesday killed and six others injured when the auto rickshaw in which they were travelling had a head-on-collision with a speeding truck coming from the opposite side in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.



The incident took place near Kadari on the National Highway (NH)-39 (Jhansi-Khajuraho highway) at around 5.30 am, police said.

The victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh and were travelling to Bageshwar Dham, around 40 km from district headquarters of Chhatarpur, by an auto rickshaw after getting down at Chhatarpur railway station, police said.

Seven persons died while six others were injured in the incident, Chhatarpur district superintendent of police Agam Jain said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital at Chhatarpur.