Madhya Pradesh: 4 killed, several feared trapped as scaffolding of under construction building collapses

Bhopal: At least four labourers were on Thursday killed and 15 others injured when a scaffolding erected for laying the roof slab of an under construction building of a private cement company in Madhya Pradesh’ Panna district caved in, police said.

Several labourers were also feared trapped under the debris of the scaffolding and rescue operation was on to remove them, local additional superintendent of police Aarti Singh said.

The incident took place in the J K Cement factory near Amanganj area at around 10.30 in the morning, police said.

“Four people died and 15 others were injured in the mishap. Bodies of the slain people were sent for postmortem”, local divisional commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat, who was at the accident site to monitor the rescue operation, said.

According to the local deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Lalit Shakyawar, of the four slain labourers, three hailed from Bihar and one was from Panna district.

The deceased have been identified as Ansar Alam (34), Purnea, Bihar, Masood (36), Purnea, Bihar, Rohit Khare (32), Simeria, Panna district, Mustfir (36), Purnea, Bihar.

The state disaster rapid force (SDRF) along with the police launched a rescue operation to pull out the people trapped under the debris.

An administrative probe has been ordered into the incident.

According to Mr Rawat, the factory management will provide a compensation of Rs 18 lakh each to the deceased and Rs one lakh each to the injured, besides bearing all expenses of the treatment of the injured.

State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma under whose parliamentary constituency (Khajuraho), the plant site comes, demanded compensation to the slain labourers as per rules and a job each to the next kin of the deceased.