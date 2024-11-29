Madhya Pradesh: 30 Injured in Fire During Mashaal Rally in Khandwa

Bhopal: At least 30 people, including women and children, sustained burn injuries when fire broke out at the ‘Mashaal’ (flaming torch) rally held in the district headquarters of Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh late on Thursday night in protest against terrorism to mark the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack anniversary.

The incident occurred when the ‘Mashaal’ procession ended at the Ghanta Ghar Chowk in the town around midnight, police said on Friday.

Around 250 people had taken part in the procession.

The people taking part in the rally threw the burning sticks on the inflammatory liquid kept at a place at Ghanta Ghar Chowk after the procession ended leading the fire to break out, Khandwa district superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Rai said.

The fire soon spread causing at least 30 people including women and children to sustain burn injuries, he added.

According to the police, there was a stampede-like situation at the place as people started running helter-skelter when the fire broke out leading to injuries to some of them.

All the 30 injured people were admitted to the district hospital in Khandwa.

While 18 of them were discharged after first aid treatment, the remaining 12 were still undergoing treatment in the hospital, the police officer said.

Mr Rai said that the organizers had taken permission to hold the rally.