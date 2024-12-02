Madhya Pradesh: 3 Gangsters Including Associate of Lawrence Bishnoi Held

�Bhopal: An alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and two of his associates were arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Bhupendra Singh Rawat, Adesh Chaudhari and Deepak Singh Rawat were arrested and three pistols and six bullets were seized from them, Indore deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Abhinay Vishwakarma said.

According to him, Bhupendra is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Both were lodged in Faridkot jail in Punjab in an opium case in 2017.

He was associated with the Bishnoi gang and carried out extortion and other crimes, he said.

Bihar police had announced a bounty of Rs 50,000 on him in connection with arms trafficking, according to him.

The three were moving in Indore with an alleged intention of hijacking a liquor-ferrying truck, he said.