Made-in-India new Japanese Magnite SUV exported to South Africa

Pune: Nissan India has started exporting its made-in-India facelifted compact SUV Magnite to South Africa, reinforcing India's position as an export hub for the Japanese automaker.

Nisan Magnite SUV was launched for the Indian market last month with a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh.

“Over 2,700 units of the new Nissan Magnite SUV have been exported to South Africa within a month of its launch,” the company said in a statement, adding that the brand was continuing ‘One Car, One World’ philosophy.

Considering the continuing demand and popularity of the ‘Made-in-India’ Magnite across international markets, Nissan is set to expand its total export footprint to over 65+ international markets, including Left-Hand Drive markets, it said.

In South Africa, the Magnite facelift is priced between Rs 11.51 lakh to Rs 15.14 lakh.

“Our focus on both the domestic and export market are crucial parts of our strategy to deliver outcomes in line with ‘The Arc and India remains a key part of the growth strategy for the company,” said Frank Torres, Divisional Vice President for the Africa, Middle-East, India, Europe, and Oceania regions and President-Nissan India Operations.

He said ever since the Nissan Magnite’s launch in 2020, the brand had seen a resounding acceptance and demand from customers in the South African market for the Made-in-India compact SUV.