Mach Conference SME IPO From Sept.4

�Mumbai:�Event management company Mach Conference Events Limited announced Rs 125.28 crore initial public offering opening on Sept.4 and closing on Sept.6,2024.The price band for the public issue has been set at Rs 214 to Rs 225 per equity share of Rs 10 face value.

The SME IPO of Mach Conference will be listed on BSE's SME platform.

The company provides comprehensive array of services tailor made for MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) and Events sector for corporates. Our experience ranges for arranging small corporate events to large global events. They specialize in conference management, Exhibition management and Global Event Planning. It also manages all logistical aspects of events at specific destinations. This includes venue selection, accommodation arrangements, transportation logistics, local activities, and on-site coordination.

The public issue of Mach Conference is a mix of fresh issue of Rs50.15 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 75.13 crore.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.