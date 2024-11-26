Lt General Rajeev Puri Calls for 'Gender Neutrality' in Indian Army

New Delhi:�Lt General Rajeev Puri, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), has called for greater "gender neutrality" in the Indian Army, highlighting the need to assess women officers based on their performance rather than gender. His statement comes at a time when discussions surrounding the role of women in the armed forces are gaining momentum.

In an address to military officials, Lt General Puri emphasized that gender should not influence the professional evaluation or career advancement of women officers. He advocated for a more inclusive approach where performance, leadership qualities, and operational effectiveness are the sole criteria for promotions and assignments. This marks a significant shift toward creating a more equal and merit-based environment in India's defense forces.

Puri’s remarks follow the increasing integration of women into various roles within the military, including positions of leadership such as commanding officers. The Indian Army has already taken steps to include women in combat and leadership roles, and Puri’s comments push for continued progress.

Women officers, however, still face challenges in the military, particularly with respect to career progression and the perceived lack of gender equality in certain areas. While the Army has opened up several opportunities for women, including permanent commission for women officers in several branches, critics argue that biases and outdated views on gender still linger in some quarters.

Lt General Puri called for regular performance reviews of women commanding officers, emphasizing that their leadership capabilities and results should be the primary focus. The call for “gender neutrality” seeks to remove existing stereotypes and create a more inclusive atmosphere within India’s military forces, ensuring that both men and women have equal opportunities for career advancement based on merit.