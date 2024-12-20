 Top
LS Speaker warns of action over protests in Parliament premises

20 Dec 2024 12:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday warned members of action if any of them resorted to demonstrations and protests within the premises of Parliament. The directions from the Speaker came after Parliament premises witnessed large-scale protests by both the opposition and treasury members on the issue of alleged insult to B R Ambedkar.

"Do not resort to demonstration or protest at any gate or anywhere in Parliament premises. Else, the House will have to take serious action," Birla said in the House on Friday.
On Thursday, two MPs were injured in a scuffle and a woman lawmaker alleged intimidation by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the rival protests on the Ambedkar issue.
"It is not proper to hold any kind of protests or demonstration at any of the gates of Parliament. You will have to follow the rules in this regard. I urge you once again to take this warning seriously," Birla said in the House.
On Friday, BJP members carried out demonstrations against the Congress in Parliament premises.
