LS Confirms Imposition of Prez Rule in Manipur

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha early on Thursday confirmed the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, adopting by voice vote a resolution titled “Consideration on the Proclamation issued by the President on the 13th February 2025 under Article 356 (1) of the Constitution in relation to the State of Manipur.” The decision received support across party lines, although Opposition members expressed concern about the implications for democracy and criticised the Central government for its handling of the situation.

Union home minister Amit Shah addressed the House at around 2.50 am and asserted that normalcy had largely returned to Manipur, with no reported incidents of violence in the past four months. He emphasised the government’s intent to convene a joint meeting of warring groups to find a lasting resolution that would allow displaced people to return home. A rehabilitation package is also under consideration for those affected by the turmoil.

“We have to focus on rehabilitation, reconstruction, and compensation,” Shah said, adding that camps for the displaced are adequately stocked with food and medicines, and both primary and technical education are being provided, partly online.

While urging the Opposition not to politicise the issue, Shah contended that the unrest was triggered by interpretations of a High Court judgment, rather than partisan interference. He stated that over 260 people have died since the violence began in May 2023, with 80 per cent of casualties occurring in the first month. Comparing current circumstances with past incidents, Shah cited historical clashes involving various ethnic communities in Manipur.

“On average, Manipur was shut down for 212 days a year due to blockades in previous regimes,” Shah noted. “Since we came to power, there has been no blockade for six years.”

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor initiated the discussion, supporting the imposition of President’s Rule while demanding the restoration of peace, stability, and inclusivity in Manipur. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the state.

Other Opposition leaders, including DMK MP K. Kanimozhi, also supported the resolution but stressed the need for swift action to bring citizens home from relief camps and restore an elected government. They called on the Central government to end divisive politics and ensure lasting peace in Manipur.