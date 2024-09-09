LPG cylinder, petrol bottle, matchboxes found on tracks in Kanpur; cops say attempt to derail Kalindi Exp

Kanpur (UP): A major train accident was averted as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt after hitting an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks here, police said on Monday, adding a bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also recovered from the site hinting at a sabotage bid.They said the incident occurred around 8.20 pm on Sunday when the train was running at a high speed.



An FIR has been registered in the matter and multiple teams have been formed to probe the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Kumar Singh said the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has launched an investigation separately.

"An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing the LPG cylinder on the tracks. Soon after receiving information about the incident around 8.20 pm on Sunday, senior officials rushed to the site and launched an investigation," police said. A forensics team was also called in and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is also investigating the matter, they said. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra said the loco pilot saw that the LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks and applied emergency brakes.

However, before it came to a halt, the train hit the cylinder, throwing it away from the tracks, Chandra said, adding the loco pilot informed the guard and the gateman about it. The train remained at the incident site for about 20 minutes and was again stopped at the Bilhaur station for a check, the ACP said. The damaged cylinder has been recovered. A bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also recovered from the spot, Chandra said. He said efforts were being made to identify the culprits and they will be dealt with sternly.

The Railways, meanwhile, lodged an FIR in at Shivrajpur against unidentified persons, saying that placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks along with a bottle filled with petrol with a wick is a possible sabotage bid. The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosives Act and the Railways Act, police said. After registering the FIR, top officials formed five teams headed by senior officials to investigate the matter.

DCP (West) Singh said the police teams will probe the matter in detail and initiate action against those involved. Additional DCP (Local Intelligence Unit) has also been asked to gather criminal intelligence about the conspirators and assist police teams in cracking the case, he added. UP;s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has also launched its own investigation, he added. It has also been decided to look for 'Jamatis' (an Islamic congregation) in the vicinity and question them, official sources said.

A police team has also been dispatched to Kannauj after a sweet box (Siyaram sweets) was found near the site, with officials saying it could possibly lead them to the perpetrators.�