Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised in UP temple, FIR registered

An idol of Lord Hanuman in a temple here was vandalised by unidentified persons, police said on Saturday. An FIR has been registered in the matter. The incident took place in the Golbazar locality in the Sikandarpur police station area on Friday evening, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Vikas Chandra Pandey said the mace of Lord Hanuman's idol in the temple was broken. As soon as the information about the incident was received, police reached the spot and got the damaged idol repaired, he said.

Pandey said a case has been registered against unidentified persons on a complaint by Sikandarpur police outpost in-charge Jan Prakash Tiwari. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused.�