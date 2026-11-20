New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Friday designated the appointing authorities of officers and employees serving in eight Union Territories as the competent authorities for matters under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act.

According to a gazette notification, the arrangement covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

The appointing authority specified under the relevant service rules will handle responsibilities associated with Lokpal proceedings.

These include furnishing information during inquiries, collecting annual asset declarations and implementing disciplinary action recommended against public servants.

The notification was issued under Section 2(1)(c) of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.