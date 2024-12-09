Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for day amid Opposition protests

New Delhi: Both houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, were adjourned for the day on Monday following intense protests by opposition members over various issues. The protests led to disruptions in proceedings, with the opposition raising concerns ranging from the alleged links between Congress leaders and billionaire George Soros to the ongoing Adani issue.

In the Rajya Sabha, the day began with the treasury benches demanding a discussion on the allegations against Congress leaders, accusing them of colluding with Soros to destabilize the country. This led to heated arguments between members of the ruling BJP and the opposition, with Congress leaders arguing that the matter was being raised to divert attention from the Adani controversy. Despite objections, BJP members continued pushing for the issue to be addressed, leading to an uproar. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had to adjourn the house twice during the pre-lunch session, first until 12 noon and then for the day, after the protests showed no signs of subsiding.

In the Lok Sabha, similar protests ensued, particularly over the alleged Soros-Congress connection. Opposition MPs, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress members, shouted slogans, demanding justice and accusing the ruling government of using this issue to divert attention from other pressing matters. After repeated disruptions, including a call for a privilege motion against BJP's Nishikant Dubey, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House for the day.

The adjournments marked another day of disruption in Parliament, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the ruling government and opposition parties over various political issues.