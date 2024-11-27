Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid opposition protests over the Adani controversy and violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal Opposition members trooped to the Well of the House raising slogans as soon as the House met again at 12 noon.

BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day after parliamentary papers were laid on the table.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had taken up the Question Hour when the House convened at 11 am.

However, he adjourned the proceedings amid sloganeering by the opposition members.

The Opposition members wanted to discuss the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

The Adani Group said on Wednesday that Gautam Adani, and his nephew Sagar have not been charged with any violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment that authorities filed in the New York court in an alleged bribery case.