Loco pilots save 8 lions on Gujarat railway tracks

Bhavnagar: Alert loco pilots of a goods train and a passenger train in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district successfully prevented a tragedy by applying brakes in time to save eight lions that had wandered onto the tracks. The incidents occurred in the past two days, with the vigilance of the pilots and the assistance of forest department trackers ensuring the safety of the animals.

According to Mashooque Ahmad, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bhavnagar, a total of 104 lions have been saved so far this financial year, thanks to the efforts of the Western Railway's Bhavnagar division. On Thursday, Dhavalbhai P., the loco pilot of a goods train heading to Pipavav port, noticed five lions crossing the track near Rajula city. He immediately applied the emergency brakes, allowing the lions to safely pass.

The following day, Sunil Pandit, the loco pilot of a passenger train, spotted a lioness and two cubs on the tracks near Chalala-Dhari. He also stopped the train in time, and a forest guard confirmed that the lions had moved away safely.

Due to previous incidents involving Asiatic lions being injured or killed on the tracks, the Gujarat High Court has urged authorities to develop a standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent such accidents.