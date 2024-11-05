Like UP, bring BJP to power in Jharkhand to bulldoze mafia: Yogi

Ranchi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of "patronising" mafia and urged people to vote for BJP which would "bulldoze" them.

Adityanath also claimed that such actions were being taken against the mafia in his home state Uttar Pradesh. He also claimed that it is the BJP that can "guarantee security and safety" to people.

"The JMM-led coalition is patronising mafia in sectors, such as land, sand, forest, mining, and liquor, in Jharkhand...Like UP, bring the BJP to power in Jharkhand to bulldoze mafia," he claimed while addressing an election rally in Koderma.

Adityanath also alleged, "Like Aurangzeb looted the country's wealth and destroyed temples, the JMM-led coalition and its ministers, including Alamgir Alam looted Jharkhand's people."

He claimed that the BJP is the "only party" that can "guarantee the country's security and pride, women's empowerment and employment to youths". Adityanath accused the Congress of "creating obstacles" to the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Ram Lala now sits in that temple after 500 years and Ram temple consecration has paved the way for Mathura and other temples," he said.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, while the counting of votes polled will take place on November 23.