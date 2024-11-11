Lights, Camera, Goa! Dive into IFFI 2024 from Nov.20 to 28

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), is set to host the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa from November 20 to 28.

Storytellers and cinema enthusiasts alike have a reason to rejoice as the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is all set to start with a vibrant line up and diverse programming, thereby promising an unforgettable celebration of global cinema.

Addressing a press conference related to curtain raiser of 55th IFFI on Monday, Dr. L. Murugan, highlighted the festival’s prestigious role on the global stage. “IFFI has become a landmark event, not just for India but internationally, comparable to global festivals such as Cannes,” he stated.

Dr. Murugan emphasized the unique initiatives introduced each year to enrich the festival experience and mentioned that this year’s edition has seen an overwhelming response for international film submissions, reflecting the festival’s expanding reach and impact.

To increase public engagement, the Ministry has organized promotional road shows across major cities, including recent events in Mumbai and Chennai, with Hyderabad to follow. Dr. Murugan urged industry leaders to embrace the festival as their own, reflecting the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to position IFFI as a globally celebrated cinematic event and also urged people to join the festival at Goa.

Theme of IFFI 2024: ‘Young Filmmakers’ – “The Future is Now”

The theme of IFFI 2024 focuses on “Young Filmmakers,” as per the vision of Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, recognizing their potential in shaping the future of creativity.

"India is rapidly emerging as the world’s largest filmmaking nation, embracing varied formats and perspectives. The new, emerging voices within our industry will play a pivotal role in shaping the nation," said Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting during his opening remarks today.

He also said that IFFI 2024 has been designed for both filmmakers and cinema lovers and prioritizes the voices shaping the future, particularly emerging young filmmakers who are instrumental in shaping the nation’s cultural narrative.

The initiative of the Creative Minds of Tomorrow platform has been enhanced to support 100 young talents from 75 in the previous editions. 400 Young film students, from Film Schools across the country, are being facilitated by the Ministry to attend IFFI.