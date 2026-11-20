Srinagar: In a significant policy push aimed at consolidating security gains in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday directed civil and police authorities to shift their focus beyond counterterrorism operations and work towards dismantling what he described as the entire "terrorist-separatist ecosystem" that sustains militancy in the Union Territory.

The remarks came against the backdrop of the J&K Police's recent claim that Muhammad Lateef Bhat, neutralised during a counterinsurgency operation in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, was believed to be the last surviving local militant in the UT. With local militancy witnessing a steep decline, the Lt. Governor said the security establishment must now target the networks, financial structures, and support systems that enable terrorism and separatist activities.

Chairing a high-level security and development review meeting in Jammu, attended by Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and top civil and police officials, Sinha underscored the need for a coordinated and sustained campaign against anti-national elements.

"Our goal cannot stop at neutralising terrorists. We must tear down the entire terrorist and separatist ecosystem that sustains them," the Lt. Governor said while directing security agencies to adopt a broader and more comprehensive strategy to ensure lasting peace in the region.

In one of the strongest directives issued during the meeting, Sinha instructed DCs and SSPs across districts to appoint dedicated nodal officers and formulate district-specific action plans for the identification, attachment and forfeiture of properties linked to terrorists, separatists and their networks.

"Attaching and forfeiting properties linked to terrorist and separatist elements must be treated as a top priority," he said, emphasising that choking financial and logistical support channels was critical to preventing any revival of militancy.

The Lt. Governor chaired the meeting to review the prevailing security scenario, winter preparedness measures and the progress of major infrastructure and development projects across the Jammu Division. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sajjan Singh Yadav, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti, Special Director General (Coordination) S.J.M. Gillani, Commissioner Secretary GAD M. Raju, Principal Secretary to the Lt. Governor Govind Jaiswal, Inspector General of Police Jammu Terjinder Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Vikas Kundal, besides Range DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and other senior officials.

According to officials, deliberations focused on strengthening the security architecture, enhancing inter-agency coordination and implementing actionable roadmaps aimed at maintaining peace while accelerating development initiatives in the region.

Sinha also called for heightened vigilance during the winter months, directing law enforcement agencies to strengthen surveillance mechanisms and maintain complete operational readiness. He stressed the importance of proactive security measures, particularly in vulnerable and border areas, to ensure that militant organisations do not exploit seasonal conditions.

The Lt. Governor praised the administration and the J&K Police for the peaceful implementation of the 'Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan', but emphasised that the anti-drug campaign must continue with undiminished intensity. Linking narcotics trafficking with security concerns, he reiterated the government's resolve to eliminate narco-terror networks operating in the region. "Operations against narco-terrorists must continue relentlessly. We must aim to completely dismantle the narco-terror ecosystem," he said.

As part of wider law-and-order measures, Sinha directed authorities to maintain strict vigilance against encroachments along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB). He also called for intensified action against illegal mining operations, drug trafficking and bovine smuggling, while advocating the creation of joint social media monitoring cells to counter misinformation and fake news.

The Lt. Governor further stressed the importance of responsive governance and public accountability, reminding officers that security and development efforts must be complemented by effective public service delivery.

"Ensuring that citizens' grievances receive a fair hearing is a core duty, requiring a dedicated institutional mechanism for grievance redressal with zero tolerance for negligence at any level," he said.

The meeting also reviewed progress achieved under the Centre's Vibrant Villages Programme in border areas of Jammu Division, with officials assessing the status of infrastructure, public services and developmental initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life in strategically important frontier villages.