LG Electronics announces Life's Good Scholarship Programme

New Delhi: LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand, has announced its flagship CSR initiative, the Life’s Good Scholarship Program. This initiative aims to support students across India in their academic journey by providing financial assistance to pursue higher education, including focus on promoting girl child education.

LG Electronics India today successfully hosted the first edition of its flagship scholarship program at its Corporate Office Noida. At the event MD – LG Electronics India felicitated scholars from 3 institutes- Galgotias University, Jaipuria Institute of Management & Lloyd Law College.

The Life’s Good Scholarship Program is open to students from any academic year of higher education, provided they meet the minimum eligibility criteria of securing at least 60% in their previous class. The scholarships will be awarded based on two key criteria: need-based and merit-based selection.

Under the need-based category, 25% of the scholarships will be reserved for students coming from a humble background. The merit-based scholarships, on the other hand, will be awarded to students who have achieved a minimum of 75% marks in their 12th-grade exams or a 7 GPA in subsequent academic years. Importantly, 25% of the scholarship will be allocated to meritorious female students, in line with the program’s objective of promoting girl child education.

The financial assistance will be 50% of tuition fees or up to INR 1 lakh for undergraduate students and up to INR 2 lakh for postgraduate students, whichever is lesser.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, MD, LG Electronics India said, “At LG Electronics India, our commitment extends beyond delivering innovative products and services; we strive to make a tangible difference in people’s lives through meaningful initiatives. Health & Nutrition, Education & Skilling are core areas where we focus our CSR efforts. With the Life’s Good Scholarship Program, we aim to inspire and support young minds in pursuing higher education and achieving their dreams. We believe that education is fundamental to societal progress and economic empowerment.”

Mr. Ashutosh Burnwal, Founder & CEO, Buddy4Study said, “We greatly appreciate LG Electronics India for their commitment to supporting education through the Life’s Good Scholarship Program. At Buddy4Study, we are proud to collaborate on this initiative, which empowers deserving students, especially from underprivileged backgrounds, to pursue their academic dreams. This program is a crucial step in ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of talented youth across India.”

The Life’s Good Scholarship is a collaborative effort with the NGO Buddy4Study Foundation, which will help identify and support talented youth, ensuring equal access to education for both meritorious and underprivileged students. Through this initiative, LG Electronics aims to make a meaningful impact by reducing financial barriers to education and fostering the growth of future leaders.