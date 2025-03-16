Let’s elevate politics… Opp. must look within for resurrection: Ashwani Kumar

As the second part of the Budget Session continues, veteran parliamentarian, former Union law minister and public intellectual ASHWANI KUMAR, formerly with the Congress Party, speaks to ASHHAR KHAN about the current government’s policies and the Opposition’s agenda:

Q: You have been a veteran parliamentarian and have often said that all governments have a mixed record. But your former party finds fault with everything this government does. How do you see this?

Indeed, we cannot give a perfect score to any party in office. Successes and failures are part of governance. For example, I believe that the Narendra Modi government has done reasonably well on the foreign policy front. Building upon the established foreign policy objective of advancing national strategic interests, the government has responded proactively to challenging events in a vastly altered geopolitical context. Prime Minister Modi has invested heavily in building personal relationships with world leaders, which has helped. Japan is a particular case in point. And we have an erudite foreign minister who is respected for his diplomatic finesse. It is no mean achievement of the government in these tumultuous times to deftly navigate our special relationship with Russia without alienating the United States and to maintain a balance in our strategic ties with Israel without compromising on our belief in a justly negotiated peace process in Gaza and Ukraine.

It is not fair to suggest that we have capitulated to Donald Trump, although his disruptive moves will require a nuanced response. The outreach to Mauritius is timely and the Indian stand on Chagos has been vindicated. However, Bangladesh and Nepal pose challenges. India will need to be watchful about Chinese proclivities in a hostile neighbourhood.

Q: What are the current socio-political challenges that are facing the nation?

Well, the government must accept that the ultimate guarantee of the nation’s security is in its internal cohesion, which stands dented on account of increasing social, ethnic and communal discord in various parts of the country. The “othering” of the minorities carries the seeds of social disharmony that ill-serve our nation. The emerging challenges of Centre-state conflicts and the State’s muscular response against the Opposition are daunting challenges for Indian democracy. While the ruling dispensation is expected to reach out to the Opposition on the basis of mutual respect and in a gesture of magnanimity, the Opposition too must recognise the futility of compulsive criticism of the government and the PM, which has proven to be counter-productive. Also, the blame for losing elections cannot be routinely transferred to EVMs, particularly when there is no problem with them where the Opposition wins. Rather than blaming the PM for every ill, it is time the Opposition looked inwards. A challenging ideological battle cannot be fought by leaders dwarfed by their obsessions, incompetence and vanity, with a few exceptions.

Q: Speaking about your old party… why has the Congress not been able to resurrect itself?

Rahul Gandhi means well but clearly there is much more to leadership than pious intent. It is for him to identify what more needs to be done to re-bond with those alienated within the party and to catch the nation’s attention for a leadership role. Leaders who speak from a moral high ground have their politics scrutinised closely. Democracy is about a dignified ideological contest and those advocating it must practice it too. We need thought leaders rather than cheerleaders in the Opposition ranks. And the Grand Old Party must give respect to its cadres; listen to their grievances, address injustices rather than threatening conscientious dissenters with disciplinary action. Without investing their workers and leaders with dignity and respect and being seen as truly democratic in its functioning, without caving in to the seduction of quick fixes, the Congress will fail to discharge its burden.

Q: How do you see the prospects of the Congress in Punjab and the future of the INDIA bloc?

The Congress can reclaim some of its space in Punjab if it can put in place a truly collective leadership and recognise that with the emergence of the AAP as the fourth political force in the state, it will not be politics as usual. The BJP will increase its presence and vote percentage in Punjab in 2027, with the PM emerging as the dominant national leader, nor can the Akali Dal be entirely dismissed despite its present troubles.

Unnatural and impossible political alliances have so far proven to be an exercise in futility. Realistically speaking, it is unfair to expect political parties to cede space at their expense to fellow travellers. That is the truth and nature of politics. An elevating politics helmed by the selfless and those committed to the idea of democratic India anchored in respect for human rights, freedom and justice for all is the compelling need of our times. For this, a collective inspirational leadership and an overhaul of the electoral system which is not captive to the influence of money and muscle and is based on the active participation of informed citizens is required.

Q: What lies ahead now for the Opposition parties, especially the INDIA bloc?

People are looking for better alternatives all the time. The Opposition is not seen as providing one at this moment. The intelligentsia and thinkers of the country must come out of their comfort zones to give a refreshing direction to the nation’s politics, in which there is no place for fear, calumny and indignities.