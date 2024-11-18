LeT terrorist, terror associate held in J-K

Srinagar: Security forces have arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist and a terrorist associate in two separate operations in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday."Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from his possession at Tral in Awantipora area (Pulwama district)," a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said acting on specific intelligence, police along with Army and CRPF arrested the terrorist, affiliated with LeT, from orchards in village Pinglish area of Police Station Tral.

"He has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Chopan, resident of Lurgam Tral. Incriminating materials along with arms and ammunition, including a pistol, 18 rounds and two magazines have been recovered from his possession," he said.

The spokesman said preliminary investigation has revealed that Chopan has been involved in several terror related activities in South Kashmir Range.

He said the accused was involved in the case related to firing upon, and injuring, one non-local labourer Shubam Kumar on October 24.

In another operation, a terrorist associate was arrested from Baramulla district on Sunday.

Showkat Ahmad Bhat, who hails from Kulgam district in south Kashmir, was arrested on Sunday from Janbazpora-Binner road in Baramulla district, they said.

An AK rifle, one magazine and some rounds were recovered from Bhat's possession.

Bhat was reported missing last week from his Naganad village in D H Pora area of Kulgam.