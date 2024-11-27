Lekha Shankar | Bangkok’s memorable street food tours

One of the most delectable, and difficult, articles to write about in this country is on the subject of street food.

Where do you start and where do you end? One of my most enjoyable evenings when we moved to Bangkok many years back was spent sitting on a plastic stool by a noisy road and relishing a plate of pla pao (fish marinated in rock salt and cooked over a charcoal) with a spicy chili sauce washed down with a glass of chilled Chang beer.

Since then, there have been many streetside savourings of the country’s best-known street food — fried rice (khao pat), soups (tom yan khun), noodles (phad thai), curries ( kaeng kiao wan) and much else.

Almost every area in Bangkok — Silom, Sukhumvit, Khao Sam Road, Victory Monument, Aree, Chula Varsity — has streets serving street food.

In fact, Thai street food has become so popular that almost all the big malls have street food sections — Central World, Central Embassy, Siam Paragon, Em Quartier — you name it.

The globally renowned street food vendor of Thailand is Supinya Junsuta, better-known as Jay Fai. She lifted Thailand’s street food legacy to the international level by winning a Michelin star twice.

As a result, it’s just about impossible to get a seat in her modest café, with queues lining up from sunrise to sunset, ever though her famed omelette is as expensive as 1000 baht (Rs 2,000).

There are various food tours in Bangkok, by bus and tuk tuk, as well as on foot.

We opted to go on foot and chose a company having specialist food tours in many parts of the world, including India, and a high online rating (https://achefstour.com/tour/bangkok-food-tour).

We chose a day or lunch tour of the charming, old part of the city which we had never visited before, and we chose a night tour of the city’s most colourful and vibrant foodie haunt —Yaowarat or China Town.

The two tours were totally different from each other, in terms of location, ambience, atmospherics, and of course, cuisine. But they were both gargantuan, gourmet food experiences.

What I liked most about the tours is that they were not just culinary experiences but offered social, cultural and historical perspectives on the food, restaurants, roads and area.

For our lunch tour we travelled on different forms of transport — boat, bus and tuk tuk — and got into a total Thai mode.

Some of the shophouse-eateries that we visited were more than 100 years old and run by multi-generation families.

Even the stall vendors who sold appetisers like the grilled sticky rice with taro and betel leaf wraps had high reputations and hence long queues of customers.

Queues were ubiquitous at every place and if our guide, Fun, did not instruct her runner, Champ, to run ahead and block a table for us, we would never have been able to eat as much as we did in the limited time of four hours.

The dishes on the morning food tour were light but scrumptious — Thai mussel pancake, fresh spring rolls, catfish salad, crispy mungbean crepe with salad, delectable papaya salad and, finally, a duck and pork noodle soup from a 105-year-old stall.

Our last stop was the famed Nangleong Market, one of the oldest and best-known street food markets in Bangkok, which had archival drawings on the walls — of its long history.



