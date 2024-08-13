Legal Briefs | Warrant for Ujjaini temple EO

Hyderabad: Justice N V Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court issued a bailable warrant to the executive officer of the Ujjaini Mahankali temple, Secunderabad in a contempt case and directed the city police commissioner to release the official only upon furnishing a bond of Rs 10,000 and an undertaking that he would appear before the High Court on August 14. The judge was hearing a contempt case filed by Rakesh Agaiduty who alleged that the respondent authorities had failed to comply with the directions passed earlier by the judge. Earlier, the petitioner had preferred writ plea challenging the action of the EO in issuing a notification inviting sealed tenders for rights over collection of saris, blouse pieces, one-half of coconut pieces, without extending the lease period of the petitioner for 292 days in terms of a government memo dated December, 2021 and instructions issued by the commissioner, endowments department, to follow the government memo. The judge after hearing the matter, disposed the writ plea directing the EO to extend the lease period of the petitioners for five months with effect from June. The petitioner alleged that the EO failed to comply with the orders and was guilty of contempt. After hearing the petitioner, the judge issued a bailable warrant and posted the matter for appearance of the EO.





Notice issued on judicial rules



A panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao took on file a writ petition challenging Rules 5 and 7 of the Telangana Judicial (Services and Cadre) Rules 2023. The panel was hearing a writ plea filed by Mohammed Shujath Hussain questioning the rule that sought to discriminate between candidates familiar with Telugu in contradistinction to those familiar with Urdu. The impugned Rule awarded marks in the written examination for translation from English to Telugu and Telugu to English. V. Raghunath, senior counsel, appearing for the petitioner, contended that Urdu was an official language under the Telangana Official Languages Act and therefore persons familiar with the subject cannot be excluded, which was the effect of the impugned Rule. The panel granted three week for the authorities to respond.







Contempt notice to S.E.R.P. CEO

Justice Pulla Karthik of Telangana High Court ordered notice to chief executive officer of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) in a contempt case pertaining to the removal of an assistant project manager from service. The judge was hearing a contempt case filed by P. Sabitha Devi, who worked as assistant project manager at the Rangareddy District Rural Development Authority. The petitioner alleged that the SERP wantonly violated the orders passed by the judge earlier. The petitioner had earlier filed a writ plea challenging discrimination meted out against her by removing her from service for alleged financial irregularities. After considering the case of the petitioner in the writ plea, the judge had remanded the matter back to the respondent for reconsidering the case of the petitioner on par with similarly situated person who faced similar charges and was subjected to lesser punishment as opposed to the petitioner. The petitioner alleged that the respondent authorities failed to comply. Accordingly, the judge ordered notice and posted the matter for further adjudication.







Raheel allowed to travel abroad



Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of Telangana High Court on Tuesday permitted Raheel Aamir, son of former Bodhan MLA, to travel abroad. Raheel had allegedly crashed his car into the barricades near Praja Bhavan. The petitioner pleaded for relaxation of bail condition to travel aboard for writing exams. Senior counsel stated that, the petitioner was having an exam in Dubai and for that, conditional bail order granted in favour of petitioner maybe relaxed for a period of 55 days and permit him to travel out of India. The public prosecutor contended that there was a risk of absconding and evidently the petitioner did not respond to the summons issued by the criminal court for ‘test identification parade’. This, the prosecution argued, was a deemed violation of conditional bail granted earlier. Eventually, the police filed for cancellation of bail before the trial court. Notices have been served and pasted upon the door of petitioner’s house. The petitioner should explain his absence and deny deliberate disobeyance of the order, the prosecution said. The judge permitted the petitioner to travel abroad for exam and directed appropriate steps if he did not return to India in the stipulated time and disposed of the matter.





Plea on school holding TC for fee dues

The Telangana High Court will hear a plea challenging withholding of transfer certificates by a school against outstanding dues. Justice C.V. Bhasker Reddy of the Telangana High Court was dealing with a writ petition filed by a minor student against SR Digi School challenging its action in withholding a transfer certificate due to outstanding fees. The petitioner said her father, a government employee, was facing financial constraints which prevented him from settling the dues. The petitioner said that this delay was jeopardising her chances of securing admission in higher education courses, with deadlines rapidly approaching. On Tuesday, the school sought additional time to enable them to file a counter. The judge posted the matter to August 23.

