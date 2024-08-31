Legal Briefs | Scribe Gets Anticipatory Bail in Five-year-old Forgery Case

HYDERABAD: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail�to a journalist allegedly accused of cheating and forgery. The judge was dealing with an anticipatory bail application filed by Bijigiri Srinivas, alleged to be involved in giving fake appointment orders for jobs in government hospitals. Counsel for the petitioner argued that his client was falsely implicated by the police and pointed out that there was a delay of nearly five years in lodging the complaint and most of the investigation was complete. The additional public prosecutor (APP) opposed the anticipatory bail application and argued that the petitioner, along with others, had offered fake jobs to unemployed persons. The APP pointed out that the petitioner stated that he was a journalist with good connections in the medical department and overall collected almost Rs 1.4 crore on the pretext of giving jobs. The APP also pointed out that the petitioner along with co-accused issued fake appointment letters. The judge, considering the delay in filing the chargesheet and the fact that investigation was almost complete, granted conditional bail to the petitioner.





Former addl JC moves HC for contempt





Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court ordered notice to the principal secretary of the revenue department, chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA), Adilabad district collector and the principal accountant general (A&E), in a contempt case relating to non-payment of pension and other benefits to a 66-year-old retired additional joint collector. The judge was hearing a contempt case filed by S. Shalem Raj, who worked with the respondent department till attaining the age of superannuation. The petitioner alleged that the respondent authorities wantonly failed to comply with the interim order passed by the judge earlier in a writ plea. Earlier the judge in a writ plea preferred by the petitioner passed an interim order directing the respondent authorities to release pension benefits from the date of his retirement in 2015 as per his eligibility. The petitioner alleged that despite the directions, the respondent failed to comply and hence were guilty of contempt. Accordingly, the judge ordered notice to the respondents and posted the matter for further adjudication.





RTE implementation under judicial scanner





A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court faulted the state for its failure to implement provision of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. The panel, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, was dealing with a PIL filed by Thandava Yogesh, an advocate, challenging the inaction of the government in implementing the provisions of Act, which provided for mandatory 25 per cent of admissions to Class I and pre-school education, subject to availability, in all private schools. The petitioner alleged that even after more than 10 academic years, the state had failed to initiate any steps in pursuance to the Act, thereby infringing on the fundamental rights of more than 10 lakh children from the weaker sections and disadvantaged groups. The petitioner also sought a direction to withdraw recognition to private schools that do not implement provisions of the Act. Earlier the panel granted three weeks' time to file a compliance report with regard to steps taken in pursuance of standard operating procedure for implementation of Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 in educational institutions. On Friday, the panel expressed displeasure when special government pleader sought further time to file compliance report. However, it granted further two weeks to file a compliance report and deferred the hearing.





Mid Manair dam: HC calls for just benefits to all displaced families

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the irrigation and command area development department, Karimnagar district collector and Sircilla RDO to consider representations for extending benefits under the rehabilitation and resettlement policy. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Bura Sataiah and eight others challenging the action of the respondents in not considering their representations for extension of benefits under the R&R policy issued by the irrigation department, in lieu of acquisition of their properties for the Mid Manair dam in Karimnagar district. The government pleader, appearing for the irrigation department, stated that compensation cannot be granted to the displaced families not residing in the same village. The judge observed that the ground stated by the government for denying the compensation was arbitrary as the same was differentiated in providing compensation to only those displaced families residing within the same village. The judge allowed the writ plea and directed the respondents to consider the representation of the petitioners for grant of benefits under the policy.