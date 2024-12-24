Left Parties Seek Shah’s Resignation on Ambedkar Row

NEW DELHI:� The leaders of the Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc on Monday demanded resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah over his remarks on B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament last week.

In a statement, issued after a meeting of coordinator of the CPI(M) politburo Prakash Karat, CPI general secretary D. Raja, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, RSP general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya and AIFB general secretary G. Devarajan, the Left leaders also opposed “one nation, one election” (ONOE), and said they would conduct a nationwide campaign against it.

The parties also decided to step-up Left intervention on political and people’s issues. The Left parties also demanded the withdrawal of the amendment to the “conduct of election rules”, whereby the right of public inspection of electronic documents such as CCTV camera and video footage is annulled.

“The meeting noted that consequent to the disrespectful and derogatory comments on Dr B.R. Ambedkar by Shah in the Rajya Sabha, there has been widespread anger and protests across the country,” the statement said.