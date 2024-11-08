Leaders, celebs extend birthday wishes to Revanth Reddy

New Delhi: Birthday greetings poured in for Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on his 55th birthday, with wishes from prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, actor Chiranjeevi, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi said, "Best wishes to Telangana CM Shri Revanth Reddy Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life." CM Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude, replying on X, "Dhanyavad Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi Ji for your kind and warm wishes."
Celebrating his special day, CM Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta. BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar also shared his wishes, posting, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honorable Chief Minister, Mr. @revanth_anumula. I sincerely pray to the Goddess that you live a long and healthy life, reaching a hundred years.”
Following him, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari added, “Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Telangana Shri @revanth_anumula Ji.💐 May you be blessed with good health and long life.”�
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also extended his best wishes, praying for Revanth Reddy's good health and longevity.
On this occasion, U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson met with CM Revanth Reddy, wishing him success and prosperity in his role ahead.
Beyond the political sphere, actor Chiranjeevi Konidela joined in with birthday wishes for CM Revanth Reddy.