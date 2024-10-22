Lawyer confuses Justice Hrishikesh Roy with iconic filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday had a light-hearted moment when a lawyer accidentally referred to Justice Hrishikesh Roy as Justice Hrishikesh Mukherjee, mixing up the judge’s name with that of the legendary filmmaker. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud immediately corrected the lawyer, reminding him that it's essential for an advocate to know the names of the judges.

While referring a previous case, the lawyer said, "This matter was before Justice Hrishikesh Mukherjee." Chandrachud, quick to step in, humorously responded, “Hrishikesh Mukherjee or Justice Hrishikesh Roy? If you make Roy into Mukherjee, then... you must know your judges. This is the limit. Please go and check the website.”

The mix-up was particularly amusing because Hrishikesh Mukherjee is one of Indian cinema's most beloved filmmakers, known for his timeless films like Anand, Gol Maal, Chupke Chupke, Guddi, Bawarchi, and Abhimaan. His movies, which blended humor, emotion, and subtle social commentary, continue to be adored across generations.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy, who took oath as a Supreme Court judge in September 2019, has had a distinguished career. Before his Supreme Court appointment, he served as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court and as a judge in the Gauhati High Court. Prior to his judicial role, he was a senior lawyer. Despite the amusing slip-up, the Chief Justice's light correction ensured the moment ended with a smile, adding a touch of humor to the court proceedings.







