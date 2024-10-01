Lawyer arrested for molesting two women colleagues in Goa court

Panaji: A lawyer has been arrested for allegedly molesting two women colleagues on the premises of a court in South Goa, police said on Tuesday.



The police on Monday arrested advocate Pritesh Prabhu based on separate complaints lodged by the women at Fatorda police station, an official said.

He said the complainants have alleged that the accused outraged their modesty on the premises of the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class.

The accused was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody for five days, the official said.

One of the women claimed that Prabhu touched her inappropriately in the courtroom on Monday, and he behaved similarly in the corridors of the court on the same day, he said.

The official said this is the third such complaint against the accused, who was booked by the Margao police for allegedly stalking a colleague in August.�