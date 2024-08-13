Land-for-jobs 'scam': Delhi court to consider ED charge sheet against Lalu, Tejashwi on Aug 17

New Delhi: A Delhi court on August 17 is likely to decide on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet, filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former railway minister Lalu Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav and eight others in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.Special Judge Vishal Gogne posted the matter for the next date, noting that the documents were voluminous.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed by the ED on August 6.

The ED's case stems from an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the railways in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Prasad's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to the ED.

