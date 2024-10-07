Lalu Prasad Yadav, sons granted bail in land-for-jobs case

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and eight others including his sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav in a land-for-jobs case.

The Rouse Avenue Court had granted relief to the nine accused in the case on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh each.

Earlier in September, the court issued summons to all the accused to appear before the court after taking cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's(ED) chargesheet. The court, however, summoned Tej Pratap Yadav despite being named an accused by ED in its chargesheet.

The Court maintained that he is also a family member of Lalu Yadav's family hence his role in the case cannot be denied.