Lalu Prasad Supports Mamata Banerjee's Leadership of INDIA Bloc

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee has garnered support from several key leaders in the opposition alliance after expressing her willingness to lead the INDIA bloc. The announcement has sparked significant discussions within the opposition, with multiple alliance leaders backing her leadership.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has openly supported Mamata Banerjee’s bid to head the INDIA bloc. He emphasized that any opposition from the Congress should not hinder her leadership aspirations. "Mamata Banerjee should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc," he said. Addressing concerns about Congress's reservations, Lalu Prasad added, “The Congress’s opposition will not make any difference... She should be allowed to lead the INDIA bloc.”

#WATCH | Patna: Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav says, "... Congress's objection means nothing. We will support Mamata... Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc)... We will form the government again in 2025..." pic.twitter.com/lFjXGkKrPm





Tejashwi Yadav's Call for Consensus on Leadership

Lalu Prasad's son, Tejashwi Yadav, a senior leader of RJD, also expressed his support for Banerjee's leadership, noting that the decision should be taken through consensus. "I have no objection to any senior leader of the INDIA bloc, including Mamata Banerjee, leading the coalition," Yadav remarked, highlighting the importance of collective decision-making.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Praises Mamata Banerjee’s Contributions

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lauded Mamata Banerjee's contributions, acknowledging her efforts to protect West Bengal from misinformation and BJP-led narratives. "Her offer to lead the INDIA alliance is important. We believe her historical contributions are significant, and if given the leadership role, she would strengthen the alliance," Chaturvedi stated.

Mamata Banerjee’s Dissatisfaction with Current INDIA Bloc Leadership

Earlier this week, Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with the current leadership of the INDIA bloc, suggesting that the alliance was not being run efficiently. "If they can’t run the show, what can I do?" she remarked, indicating her readiness to step in if the alliance leaders were unable to manage the bloc.

Sanjay Raut Emphasises Consensus and Unity

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, stating that no one is questioning his role as the leader of the opposition. Raut added that it was important for the alliance to consider differing opinions from members like TMC, RJD, and others. “The INDIA alliance was formed collectively, and new ideas to strengthen it should be considered,” he said.

Supriya Sule Expresses Support for Mamata Banerjee’s Role in INDIA Bloc

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule also weighed in, expressing support for Mamata Banerjee's increased involvement in the opposition alliance. Sule described the West Bengal chief minister as an integral part of the INDIA alliance and welcomed the prospect of her taking on a larger leadership role.

BJP Criticises Lack of Cohesion in INDIA Bloc

On the other hand, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh criticized the INDIA bloc for its lack of coherence, particularly in light of Mamata Banerjee’s statement. Chugh suggested that the alliance, which has been burdened by Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, lacked direction and was unable to present a unified front.

As discussions continue, Mamata Banerjee’s call for leadership and the response from various opposition parties highlight the ongoing power dynamics within the INDIA bloc.