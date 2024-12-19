Lalit Modi Wishes Vijay Mallya on His Birthday

Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), wished fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya a happy birthday on X (formerly Twitter). The post quickly drew attention due to both men’s infamous legal issues, as Mallya, who is currently fighting extradition from the UK, has been a subject of controversy for years.

Wishing you my friend #vijaymallya a very #happybirthday - life sure has its ups and downs we have both seen it. This too shall pass. May the year ahead be your year. And you are surrounded by love and laughter. Big big hug 🤗🥰🙏🏽@TheVijayMallya pic.twitter.com/ca5FyMFnqr — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) December 18, 2024

Modi shared a heartfelt message, saying, "Wishing you, my friend #vijaymallya, a very #happybirthday—life sure has its ups and downs; we have both seen it. This too shall pass. May the year ahead be your year. And you are surrounded by love and laughter. Big, big hug." Mallya responded with a thank-you note, stating, "Thank you, my dearest friend... we both have been wronged in a country we tried to contribute to."

Their exchange prompted a viral meme frenzy, with netizens humorously highlighting their shared legal battles and dubbing them the "Tara or Sitara" duo. The memes quickly spread, adding to the online conversation about their controversial pasts.



