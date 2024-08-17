Lady cop suspended for promoting private coaching institute in police uniform

Bhopal:� A female constable in a Madhya Pradesh town was on Saturday suspended for promoting a private coaching institute in the police uniform.

A purported video showing constable Aniska Rawat Rane, currently posted in a police station in Namli in Ratlam district, advertising for a private coaching institute in Indore in the state in the police uniform went viral on social media leading to her suspension.

In a post on X, Ratlam district superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodhi said, “It has come to light that a woman constable is promoting a private coaching institute in uniform through social media. On which the Superintendent of Police, Ratlam, took action against the female constable and suspended her. Further investigation is being done at the departmental level”.

In the 44 second-video clip, a purported female job aspirant was heard asking the cop from where she took coaching (while preparing for the police job).

The lady constable was heard in the video telling her that she got the coaching from a private coaching institute in Indore.

The policewoman was also heard in the clip recommending her to join even the online coaching by the institute, if she wanted.

The coaching institute has good content and good faculty members; the cop was heard in the video saying to her.

One MP Yuva Shakti has made the video viral on social media, wondering if promoting a private coaching institute is also part of the duty of the police personnel.