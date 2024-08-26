Ladakh outfits welcome creation of five new districts

Srinagar: Various political and social outfits of Ladakh have welcomed the Union home ministry’s announcement to create five new districts in the Union Territory (UT), hoping it would resolve various issues faced by the segregated areas of the landlocked region.

They, however, reiterated the demand for making Ladakh a state and addressing vital issues such as unemployment and preservation of its culture and the indigenous population’s rights on land.

Leh and Kargil were the only two districts in Ladakh, the largest UT in terms of area (86,904 sq. km) but the second least populous (2.74 lakh as per the 2011 census).

While announcing the creation of new districts of Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, home minister Amit Shah, said in a post on ‘X’ said the decision was taken in pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh.

He said that new districts “will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.” He added, “The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh.”

The home minister instructed the UT administration to establish a committee for evaluating various aspects related to the new districts to ensure that all details are carefully reviewed and addressed.

The committee will evaluate various aspects related to these new districts such as headquarters, boundaries, structure, creation of posts, and any other aspect related to the formation of the districts and submit its report within three months. After receiving the committee’s report, the Union Territory of Ladakh will send a final proposal to the MHA for further action based on this report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the move, hoping it will bring services and opportunities closer to the people. In a post on ‘X’, he said, “Creation of five new districts in Ladakh is a step towards better governance and prosperity. Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to the people. Congratulations to the people there”.

Various political parties and social outfits of Ladakh too have termed the MHA’s decision as a significant step towards resolving the issues being faced by the people of the region’s isolated pockets.

Sajjad Hussain Kargili, a leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and In-charge of Political Affairs at Jamiat Ulama said, “We welcome the Home Ministry’s decision. But we also hope that our demands including granting statehood to Ladakh and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule too are met at the earliest.”

He also raised concerns over the exclusion of the Suru Sankoo and Shakar Chiktan regions from district status. "Not granting district status to these regions is an injustice towards their people, who have been advocating for this recognition for a long time," he said.

He further highlighted the importance of ensuring that these newly announced districts are fully functional, with all powers and responsibilities effectively transferred. He cautioned against the creation of districts that merely resemble the sub-divisions established in the past, where powers were not transferred, rendering them ineffective.

Former BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal wrote on ‘X’ that the creation of five new districts in Ladakh is a step towards better governance and prosperity. He said, “Grateful to Hon'ble PM Sh. @narendramodi Ji for the visionary decision to create 5 new Districts in Ladakh. It will undoubtedly strengthen governance & bring prosperity to every corner of Ladakh. #ModiSarkar continues to fulfil its commitment to empowering the people of Ladakh.”

Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist and a member of the Leh Apex Body, said, “I am thankful to Home Minister and Modi government on behalf of the people of Ladakh for announcing five new districts to Ladakh which was a long pending demand of the people, especially Zanskar region."

He, however, also said that though the decision is in accordance with the promise made by the BJP to the people, it is to be seen whether these are just administrative districts or democratic units wherein they have autonomous district councils like Leh and Kargil. He further stated that the struggle for extending the sixth schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh and other demands will continue.