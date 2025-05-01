Ladakh Gets New Medical College; Local Leadership Thanks PM

Srinagar: The political leadership of Ladakh has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the Centre approved a medical college for the region and also announced plans to expand Leh’s Sonam Narboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Hill development Council, Leh (LAHDC), Tashi Gyalson, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Ladakh on receiving the approval for the establishment of a new medical college at Spituk Pharka, Leh, and the expansion of SNM Hospital, with an estimated project cost of Rs 785.61 crore.

According to a statement issued in Leh on Wednesday, Mr. Gyalson expressed profound gratitude to the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, for this “landmark approval” and conveyed special thanks to Prime Minister Mr. Modi, Home Minister Mr. Amit Shah, and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mr. J.P. Nadda “for their visionary leadership and unwavering support towards fulfilling the long-standing aspiration of the people of Ladakh”.

He stated that the establishment of the medical college and the expansion of SNM Hospital will not only enhance healthcare infrastructure in the region but also build local capacity, improve access to quality medical services, and create new avenues for medical education for aspiring students from Ladakh. “This milestone marks a transformative step in the development of Ladakh’s healthcare and education sectors,” he asserted.