Kupwara anti-terror operation ends, arms recovered

Srinagar: The anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district concluded on Thursday with the elimination of one militant and the recovery of arms and ammunition, officials said. The operation, which began in the Lolab area on Tuesday, led to the death of a terrorist on Wednesday. Authorities recovered one AK rifle, two hand grenades, four AK magazines, and other war-like stores from the slain militant.

The ongoing operation in Bandipora’s Ketsun forests also resulted in the death of one terrorist on Tuesday. Although the Bandipora operation is still active, authorities are continuing their efforts.

Security forces have noted an uptick in terrorist activities since the establishment of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, with intelligence agencies attributing this to frustration among terror handlers across the border. On November 2, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Usman Bhai alias Chota Waleed, was killed after a gunfight in the Khanyar area of Srinagar.

Recent terrorist attacks include the killing of six workers and a local doctor in Gagangir, Ganderbal district, and the deaths of three soldiers and two porters in Gulmarg. The rise in violence has led Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha to instruct security forces to target terrorists, their supporters, and overground workers.