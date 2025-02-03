Kumbh stampede: SC calls incident unfortunate, asks petitioner to move HC

The Supreme Court on Monday termed the Maha Kumbh stampede, which claimed 30 lives on January 29, as an "unfortunate" incident but rejected a plea seeking action against Uttar Pradesh officials involved. The Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, emphasized that while the tragedy was concerning, the matter should be addressed in the Allahabad High Court, as a judicial commission had already been set up to investigate the incident.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who filed the plea, raised concerns about the recurring stampede incidents at large religious events, urging the court to take action against the Uttar Pradesh authorities for their alleged mishandling of the event. However, the bench, which included Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, dismissed the request, advising Tiwari to approach the High Court for relief.

The incident occurred during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where a large crowd gathered to take part in the ritual bath. As people rushed to the bathing ghats, overcrowding led to chaos, resulting in the stampede that claimed lives and left several others injured.

The Supreme Court's response highlights the legal process at play, with the High Court being the appropriate forum to examine the case in detail. The state government had already announced the formation of a judicial commission to probe the causes behind the stampede and ensure accountability.

The stampede has raised concerns about crowd management and safety measures at large public gatherings in India, where such incidents are not uncommon. While the court acknowledged the tragedy, it directed the petitioner to pursue the matter through the appropriate legal channels in the High Court.