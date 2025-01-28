Kuki Organisation pleads for early hearing in SC for probe against Manipur CM over audio clips

Noted Advocate Prashant Bhushan who appeared for the petitioners mentioned the matter before the bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan.

Advocate Bhushan pointed out that, as per the last order, the bench led by then CJI D Y Chandrachud had directed him to produce materials indicating the authenticity of the audio clips. Considering the same, he had sent the audio clips to 'Truth Labs' for verification. He said, "I had sent the tapes to the Truth Lab and we received a detailed report which I filed along with the petition."

In response the CJI directed, “Move a written request, let it be placed before me.”

Advocate Bhushan also apprised the court that petitioner has been hounded by the Manipur..." The CJI however reiterated that the date for hearing will be fixed as per the procedure. “Place it before me, I will fix the date, that is the procedure we follow.”

Advocate Bhushan earlier argued that the clips had "disturbing conversations" and the chief minister could be heard admitting that he instigated the violence and protected the attackers. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Attorney General R Venkataramani had strongly objected to the plea.

The court in its last order observed, “Before the Court can consider the submissions which have been made on the basis of an audio clip, we deem it appropriate to grant the petitioner to file before this Court the material indicating the authenticity of the clips.” The bench also recorded the Solicitor General's preliminary objection that the petitioner should first approach the High Court.