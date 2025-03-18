KSOU Non-Teaching Staff Protest Corruption With Currency Garland

Bengaluru: Irked members of non-teaching staff attached to the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), headquartered in Mysuru city, on Tuesday hung a decorative door hanging made of currency notes to the chamber of Vice-Chancellor, as part of their protests against alleged ‘corruption’ in the varsity.



A KSOU staff told Deccan Chronicle the employees mainly from non-teaching staff took the step to hang currency notes fed-up over alleged ‘corruption’ ruining the varsity. The source said members of non-teaching staff association of KSOU wanted a discussion with Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa Halase and Registrar Dr Praveen over transfer of Puttaswamy working in the Finance department and also incharge of KSOU Guest House.



The source Puttaswamy initiated steps to improve the revenue collection at the Guest House and within a week (from March 12 to 17), he collected about Rs 1.3 lakh which was reported under loss under earlier officials. Non-teaching staff association members objected to the transfer of Puttaswamy leading to confrontation with the Vice-Chancellor.



But, the association members were unable to contact the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar. On Tuesday, non-teaching staff association members held a discussion with Registrar Dr Praveen and during the course of discussions, an argument broke out leading to non-teaching staff association sitting in a dharna. Bowing to pressure, Puttaswamy’s transfer has been revoked by the varsity.



Non-Teaching Staff Association Secretary Pradeep Giri said, the association members wanted their 12-demands to be met but their demands went unnoticed by the V-ice-Chancellor. Despite serving reminders, their demands went unanswered by the Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa Halase.



Their demands included immediate steps to appointments in violation of sanctioned posts in both teaching and non-teaching staff and pointed to the opening of Regional Centres of KSOU in Periyapatna in Mysuru district, Sira of Tumakuru and Kollegal of Chamarajanagar district.



Pradeep Giri stated “These Regional Centres are not needed and we demand for their closure citing financial burden on the varsity.”



The Secretary expressed fears that if the situation does not improve in KSOU then, the varsity would have to shut its shutters in the coming couple of years.



Meanwhile, referring to the KSOU protest, Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka alleged ‘corruption’ level has reached its peak in Karnataka under Congress government.

