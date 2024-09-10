Kolkata: RG Kar Ex-principal, 3 Others in Jail Custody

Kolkata/Berhampore: Former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH), Dr Sandip Ghosh, and three others, arrested by the CBI on corruption charges, were remanded by the Alipore Court on Tuesday in jail custody till September 23.

They were produced before a special CBI judge on Tuesday after their CBI remand ended. But the CBI surprisingly did not seek an extension of their custody. It's counsel pointed out during the hearing that the remaining seven days of the police remand would be sought later when more evidence would be collected against the accused.

The judge later sent Dr Ghosh, his security guard Afsar Ali, Suman Hazra and Biplab Singha to jail custody. When the four were being taken out of the court room in the afternoon, a huge protest led by a group of women lawyers unfolded. The demonstrators demanded death penalty of Dr Ghosh and hurled shoes at him.

The central forces and police personnel had a tough time in tackling the sudden agitation. Meanwhile, a shoddy past of Dr Ghosh during his posting at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital from 2013 to 2017 has come to light. He was the head of the department of the orthopaedic department then.

Allegations surfaced against him of molesting a female medical technician there. Though the victim lodged a complaint to the hospital authorities, it was ignored, according to sources.

IMA West Bengal state unit joint secretary Dr. Ranjan Bhattacharya said, "A complaint was lodged by a lady against Dr. Ghosh to the then principal. It was hushed up later as Dr. Ghosh was very influencial. The incident was never looked into. Dr. Ghosh was transfered and promoted as principal of RGKMCH."