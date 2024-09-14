Kolkata: Prohibitory orders around RG Kar hospital extended till Sept 30

Kolkata: Prohibitory orders around the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata were extended till September 30, an officer said.



The orders, which were first imposed on August 18, restrict gatherings of more than five people in the designated area. The restrictions were imposed amid protests over the rape and murder of the doctor at the hospital.

The prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 (2) of BNSS would also be in place at the Shyambazar five-point crossing, besides the roads leading to the RG Kar hospital, said a notification.

"Carrying sticks, dangerous and lethal weapons are banned and any attempt to disturb peace and tranquillity will invite legal prosecution under Section 223 of the BNS," it said.

The CISF was given the charge of the security of the hospital by the Supreme Court.�