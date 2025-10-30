Kolkata Port Inks 13 Deals Worth ₹48k Cr Investment

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust, announced on Wednesday that it has secured ₹48,000 crores of investment deals by inking 13 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) across maritime trade and green energy sectors.

These MoUs were signed at India Maritime Week 2025, a flagship maritime event organised by the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, in Mumbai. According to the SMPK, major MoUs were exchanged between its chairman Rathendra Raman and various partnering agencies’ officials on Wednesday.

Key among the agreements is an MoU with Dredging Corporation of India, establishing a long-term partnership for dredging operations at SMPK. It is estimated to be ₹5,000 crores, a port official said while adding that Haldia Petrochemicals has pledged an investment of ₹10,000 crores towards establishing tank farms and enhancing POL (Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants) handling infrastructure at Haldia Dock.

Major port infrastructure expansion has been further secured through collaborations with Adani Ports, JSW Infrastructure and Century Ports for new container terminal projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.”

Among other deals, Ultratech Cement will set up a cement bulk terminal at Kolkata Dock on a captive basis, adding a crucial dimension to the port’s cargo profile. SMPK has also formalized tie-ups with leading institutions such as Science and Technology Park, Pune and various start-ups, aiming at land management innovation and advanced logistics solutions.

Mr Raman said, "These partnerships mark a defining step in SMPK’s journey of transformation. By bringing together industry leaders and forward-looking institutions, we are building a future-ready maritime ecosystem that enhances trade capacity, attracts global investment, and supports sustainable and inclusive growth for the region."