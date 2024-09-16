Kolkata Police Backs It’s Cop Held by CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Monday came out in support of its officer, Abhijit Mondal, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged lapses in the probe into the rape and murder of an-duty lady junior doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) on August 9.



Three senior IPS officers of the city police visited Mr Mondal's family members and offered solidarity to them a day after the inspector, who was posted as the Officer-in-Charge of the Tala police station covering RGKMCH, was remanded by the court in CBI custody.

The three are V Solomon Nesakumar, additional police commissioner (IV), Bidisha Kalita Dadgupta, deputy commissioner (DC) of the south suburban division and Arish Bilal, DC(East). They also gave a clean chit to him over the allegations levelled by the CBI against Mr Mondal in the probe.

Later Mr Nesakumar said, “We personally believe Mr Mondal was not at fault. He reached the spot as early as possible as a very sensitive incident took place. He did everything necessary for a fair probe.”

The senior officers’ stand came amid a discontent among the cops at the ground level over Mr Mondal's arrest. Meanwhile, Mr Mondal's wife, Sangeeta, indicated that the CBI probe was headed to a different direction.

While going to visit her husband at CBI custody in CGO Complex of Salt Lake, she said, “He is not keeping well. Still he cooperated with the CBI. Lalbazar (city police headquarters) assured of being with us.”