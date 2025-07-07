Kolkata Law College Reopens After Shutdown Over Gangrape

Kolkata: The South Calcutta Law College, which was shut down from June 30 in wake of the gangrape of a student by a young Trinamul Congress leader and his aides there, reopened on Monday under tight security with a heavy deployment of police personnel in and around the campus.

A nod from the Kolkata Police prompted the college authorities to decide on the reopening. In the morning, college vice principal Nayna Chatterjee informed that only BA LLB students of the first semester, who could not fill up their examination forms earlier, were asked to come on the first day.

Nearly 100 students, many of whom were accompanied by their guardians, visited the college after it reopened at 10 am. Each of them was allowed entry only after a check of their ID cards. The college will now function from 8 am to 2 pm.

While no student will be allowed to stay inside after 2 pm, all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the college will be able to leave the campus only after the last student leaves. The students have been asked to follow their routine class timetable from Tuesday.