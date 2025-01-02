Kolkata engineering student arrested for alleged rape of classmate

Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old engineering student accused of raping his classmate in an empty apartment on December 21. According to the police, the accused allegedly lured the woman to the apartment, drugged her drink, and then raped her.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when the victim confided in her parents about the ordeal. Following her revelation, a complaint was filed at a local police station, and the accused was summoned for questioning. After several hours of interrogation, he was arrested.

“The accused student was summoned on Tuesday. After a nightlong questioning, he was arrested,” a police official told.�

Police are also questioning the owner of the apartment, who is a friend of the accused. Authorities confirmed that the survivor and the accused had not been on speaking terms following a previous disagreement.

This incident occurred just days after a separate case of sexual assault was reported at Chennai's Anna University, where a biryani vendor allegedly assaulted an engineering student on campus.

The case has drawn attention to concerns over safety in educational environments, particularly regarding the vulnerability of students. Investigations are ongoing, with police promising further updates as they work to gather additional evidence.