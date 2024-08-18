Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Harbhajan Singh Writes to Bengal Government

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has written to West Bengal Governor and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging them to act “swiftly and decisively” in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.







“The safety and dignity of women are non-negotiable. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must face the full weight of the law, and the punishment must be exemplary. Only then can we begin to restore faith in our system and ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again and we create a society where every woman feels safe and protected. We must ask ourselves—if not now, when? I feel, the time for action is now,” he wrote on X.



The former cricketer shared the letter on X addressing the Government of West Bengal, CBI and the Citizens of India.



“This unspeakable act of violence, which shook the conscience of all of us, is not just a heinous crime against one individual but a grave assault on the dignity and safety of every woman in our society,” he wrote in the letter.



“Why Government of West Bengal only? Such incidents are reported from different parts of the country and have become regular columns on newspapers and TV programmes. The governments must implement comprehensive measures to prevent such occurrences in the future,” he said.



“This includes strengthening security protocols within hospitals, providing adequate support to victims of violence, and creating a safer working environment for all healthcare professionals,” he added.



The former cricketer said the administration must be held accountable and necessary steps must be taken to prevent any further lapses.



“I demand justice for the victim. I demand a safer society. I demand positive change. And I stand with the doctors in their fight for justice,” he added.





On August 9, the body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar room at the medical college and a civic volunteer was arrested by the police in connection with the case.