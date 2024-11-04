Kolkata Court frames charges against RG Kar prime accused

Kolkata: Eighty-seven days after the body of a woman medic was discovered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a city court on Monday framed charges against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, who claimed he has been framed.

The court announced that day-to-day trial would commence from November 11.

Roy has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 66 (which pertains to punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and 103 (punishment for murder).

"I have done nothing. I have been framed in this rape-murder case. Nobody is listening to me. The government is framing me and threatening me not to open my mouth," Roy told reporters as he was led out of the court.

In its initial charge-sheet submitted last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) identified Roy as the "sole prime accused" in the case.

The CBI's charge-sheet also acknowledged the possibility of a "bigger conspiracy" behind the crime.

On August 9, the body of the on-duty woman medic was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar hospital, prompting junior doctors across West Bengal to go on a 'cease-work' protest demanding justice for the victim.�