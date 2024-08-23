Kolkata Court Denies Bail to Rape Murder Accused

Kolkata: A city court on Friday remanded Sanjoy Roy, the Kolkata Police civic volunteer who was arrested into the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty young doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) two weeks ago, in jail custody for 14 days.

The accused was taken from CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake to Sealdah Court and was produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate in the afternoon amid a tight security arrangement after his police remand of 12 days ended.

His lawyer prayed for his bail during the hearing but it was rejected by the judge. The culprit was later sent to jail custody for two weeks. He is scheduled to undergo a polygraph test along with six others– Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RGKMCH, four junior doctors and his colleague.

Meanwhile, the horrific crime cast a shadow on the 174th birth anniversary celebration of the doctor, Radha Gobinda Kar, who had founded the hospital in northern parts of the city, at his residence in Betor of Howrah. A family member, Gargi Kar, said, “The incident has left us pained. The hospital, Kar had built with a lot of dedication, is being damaged.”