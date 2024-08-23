Kolkata: CBI Takes Over Probe into RGKMCH Corruption

KOLKATA: In yet another blow to the Mamata Banerjee government, the Calcutta High Court on Friday handed over the corruption probe against former principal of R G Kar Medical College Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH), Dr Sandip Ghosh, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the special investigation team (SIT) of the state police.

Dr Ghosh immediately challenged the single bench-order before the division bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya at the HC with a plea of urgent hearing which was however rejected. Earlier in the day, Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj entrusted the graft probe with the CBI from the SIT that was set up by the state home department on August 16 to probe financial irregularities when Dr Ghosh was the RGKMCH principal. On August 21, Dr Akhtar Ali, former deputy superintendent of RGKMCH, who once worked with Dr Ghosh, and a lawyer Susmita Saha Dutta filed separate petitions at the HC for a central probe into the financial misappropriation.

Dr Ali sought a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into Dr Ghosh’s role in the illegal use of unclaimed corpses, illegal sale of biomedical waste and award of tenders to medicine and medical equipment suppliers in exchange of commission. He also alleged that the medical students were forced to pay anything between ₹5-8 lakhs to pass examinations.

Dr Ali further claimed that he had filed several complaints against Dr Ghosh with the state government but no action was taken. Hearing the matter, Justice Bharadwaj stated: "Subsequent to the hapless incident on 9th August, the inquiry into the same was transferred to the CBI. Multiple agencies investigating similar facts may lead to delays and inefficiencies due to the involvement of multiple parties.”









He added, “Therefore the court directs that the SIT investigation into Sandip Ghosh be transferred to the CBI." The judge also directed the CBI to take possession of all official records linked to the alleged financial scams by 10 am on Saturday and file a status report by September 17. Dr Ali later said, “The HC heard my petition and ordered a CBI probe. I am happy. I am sure the CBI will unravel the truth.”



